Rihanna is coming out with new tracks (but not the kind you’re thinking). The 34-year-old billionaire’s company Roraj Trade LLC filed a trademark for Fenty Hair on July 15.
Wigs, extensions, brushes, combs, curlers, bows, toupees and more are in store for the upcoming hair line, and these are just the latest potential products. The initial trademark (that started word of Fenty Hair in March 2021) includes shampoo, hair styling preparations and, of course, hair glitter.
Having already Fenty-ified the world of makeup, skincare and lingerie, Fenty Hair will add to Rihanna’s empire that began in 2017 with Fenty Beauty and now includes Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty. Though one of the world’s biggest pop stars, Rihanna’s $1.4 billion net-worth, recently making her the youngest self-made billionaire, can mostly be attributed to her business ventures, according to Forbes.
While everything Rihanna touches turns to Fenty and then to gold, some think the new endeavor is a little, well, hairy.
\u201cshes really going thru with the whole fenty hair thing i thought it was a joke.\u201d— \u2765 (@\u2765) 1658347298
Especially because Rihanna, who just had a baby with A$AP Rocky, hasn’t released an album since Anti in 2016, many are struggling to accept that their favorite pop star is now strictly a businesswoman.
\u201cFenty Hair? Yup Rihanna definitely retired from music \u270c\ud83c\udffe\u201d— Ama K. \ud83e\udd8b\ud83c\udf1f (@Ama K. \ud83e\udd8b\ud83c\udf1f) 1658407940
\u201cfenty hair, fenty beauty, fenty skin like\u2026 when we gon get fenty sings like forreal\u201d— PRINCESS (@PRINCESS) 1658370966
\u201cRihanna moving on to hair extensions before music\u2026i\u2019m telling you we will have fenty furniture before R9 \ud83d\ude29\u201d— elio (@elio) 1658325823
At the same time, I think we can all get behind Fenty anything, and a lot of fans are ready to rock a Rihanna wig, even just to support the Fenty world takeover.
\u201cFenty beauty, fenty skin, savage x fenty , fenty hair\u201d— makayla (AB\ud83d\udc8d) SAW ABEL (@makayla (AB\ud83d\udc8d) SAW ABEL) 1658328211
\u201cI\u2019d trust Rihanna with Fenty Hair idc\u201d— j\u00e1\ud83e\udec0 (@j\u00e1\ud83e\udec0) 1658332110
\u201cOmg?? Rihanna trademarked fenty hair?? We won\u201d— Mrs. Dangerous\ud83c\udde9\ud83c\uddf4 (@Mrs. Dangerous\ud83c\udde9\ud83c\uddf4) 1658328313
Photo via Getty/ Tim P. Whitby
