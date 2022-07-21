Rihanna is coming out with new tracks (but not the kind you’re thinking). The 34-year-old billionaire’s company Roraj Trade LLC filed a trademark for Fenty Hair on July 15.

Wigs, extensions, brushes, combs, curlers, bows, toupees and more are in store for the upcoming hair line, and these are just the latest potential products. The initial trademark (that started word of Fenty Hair in March 2021) includes shampoo, hair styling preparations and, of course, hair glitter.

Having already Fenty-ified the world of makeup, skincare and lingerie, Fenty Hair will add to Rihanna’s empire that began in 2017 with Fenty Beauty and now includes Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty. Though one of the world’s biggest pop stars, Rihanna’s $1.4 billion net-worth, recently making her the youngest self-made billionaire, can mostly be attributed to her business ventures, according to Forbes.

While everything Rihanna touches turns to Fenty and then to gold, some think the new endeavor is a little, well, hairy.

Especially because Rihanna, who just had a baby with A$AP Rocky, hasn’t released an album since Anti in 2016, many are struggling to accept that their favorite pop star is now strictly a businesswoman.

At the same time, I think we can all get behind Fenty anything, and a lot of fans are ready to rock a Rihanna wig, even just to support the Fenty world takeover.