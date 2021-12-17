We all the know the scene, the one where Carrie Bradshaw gets robbed in an alley in Season 3 of Sex and the City. "Give me your bag," the burglar demands. "It's a baguette," Bradshaw awkwardly quips, referring to the signature Fendi style.

20 years later, that same purple sequin accessory is seen on Sarah Jessica Parker's character in Episode 3 of the SATC reboot, And Just Like That. Only this time it's actually a re-issue — Fendi announced this week that they are introducing a limited re-edition Baguette embroidered with all-over purple sequins of different shapes and sizes to create a 3D effect.

With an FF magnetic clasp, tone on tone leather details and gold-finish metalware, the bag can be carried by hand or worn either on the shoulder or cross-body thanks to the leather handle and shoulder strap, both detachable. The original style first made its debut on the Fall 1999 runway and made famous by that original SATC episode.

The legendary purple baguette is available for pre-order now on FENDI.com