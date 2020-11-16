Fendi is no stranger to the world of artistic collaborations, and after a slew of successful stints with Joshua Vides — the Los Angeles creative who lent his signature cartoon-style graphics to a range of the Italian fashion house's designs — the brand is back for more.

This time, Fendi enlisted New York-based artist Sarah Coleman to completely reinterpret its Miami Design District Boutique and craft a series of pieces including a glow-in-the-dark iteration of the label's PeekABoo ISeeU bag complete with phosphorescent "FF" beads and embroidery.

Artist Sarah Coleman (Photography: Daria Kobayashi Ritch)

In partnership with the brand's creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi, Coleman also lent her opulent eye to two other interpretations of the famous accessory: one arriving in signature Fendi yellow with "FF"-embossed designs and another created in a canvas body with multicolor "FF" thread embroidery.

Coleman also completely revamped the interior of Fendi's Miami store — the artist leveraged fabrics from Fendi's handbags to reupholster furniture in vibrant prints and collaged a chair with archival Fendi imagery printed on vintage magazine paper. (She actually manipulated Fendi's signature prints and iconography using FaceTune.) The artist also altered Fendi's recognized "FF" symbol and Pequin logos with a vertigo effect, which now appears on the facade of the Fendi Miami Boutique.

Check it out for yourself with the takeover goes live on Monday, November 23 at Fendi's Miami Design District boutique.