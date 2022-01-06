"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for January.

The first big fashion collab of 2022 is here: Barbie and Balmain are teaming up on a new ready-to-wear and accessories collection.The partnership also includes three Barbie x Balmain NFTs (Barbie and Ken avatars styled in complete looks from Balmain’s designs) that will be sold at auction through Mattel Creations.

“As our campaign images make very clear, Barbie and Balmain are embarking upon a distinctly multicultural, inclusive and always joy-filled adventure,” says Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing. "For this collaboration, we are building upon the New French Style of Balmain’s most recent collections, once again showing that Balmain is inspired by the truly diverse and exciting beauty found on today’s Parisian boulevards and avenues."

The Barbie x Balmain ready-to-wear and accessories line will be available beginning January 13 at Balmain.com