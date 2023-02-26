Farrah Abraham Defends 14-Year-Old Daughter's Face Piercings

Farrah Abraham isn't taking criticism about her parenting decisions.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old former Teen Mom star shared a TikTok video of her daughter, Sophia, getting six facial piercings for her 14th birthday. Dressed in all black and sporting traces of purple hair, the teen can be seen getting both snakebite and earlobe piercings.

In the caption of the video, Abraham wrote, "HAPPY 14th Birthday! #snakebite & #earlobe piercing party! 6 piercings later #snakebitepiercings you match your snake 🐍 can you even eat your cake ? 🎂"

After social media users criticized Abraham for allowing her daughter to get the piercings, she hit back in a statement to InTouch Weekly, saying, "I won’t be shaming my daughter, I LOVE and support Sophia 100 percent on who and what she wants to become."

"The mom shamers should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not]," Abraham added. "That’s part of a teen journey as I don’t have my belly button piercing anymore."

It's not the first time Abraham has spoken up about letting her daughter express herself: Sophia got a septum piercing last year, for her 13th birthday. At the time, Abraham told TMZ, "If she wants to get more piercings, more power to her," although she noted she wasn't sure she would be okay with a tattoo.

Abraham first revealed she was pregnant with Sophia in 2009, when she was 17, with the pregnancy being documented on season 1 of MTV's 16 and Pregnant. Today, Abraham and Sophia regularly post content on social media together, with Sophia speaking as an advocate for mental health.

