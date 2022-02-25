Eurovision has reversed its decision about Russia.

On the heels of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Broadcasting Union announced the country was banned from the 2022 competition, saying that "no Russian act will participate in this year's Eurovision Song Contest."

"The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's Contest would bring the competition into disrepute," the statement read.

According to CNN, the decision comes less than 24 hours after the organization said it would still allow the country to send a performer to the "non-political cultural event." However, Ukraine — which is set to send rappers Kalush Orchestra — subsequently issued its own statement asking the EBU to bar Russia from the contest as part of a request for the association to bar all Russian media.

Read the EBU's entire statement below.

