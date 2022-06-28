Ethan Hawke, who just finished promotion for the blockbuster horror film The Black Phone, is set to star in Western short film Strange Way of Life, directed by Pedro Almodóvar.

Almodóvar turned down an offer to direct Brokeback Mountain in the early 2000s, saying that Strange Way of Life would be his "answer" to the 2005 Western romance.

Almodóvar is keeping the script close to his chest as to not spoil anything, making details few and far between, but we do know that the English-language short film takes place in the Almería region of Spain, which has been the setting of other famous Westerns like The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.

Hawke will be taking the screen as Jake, a desert-dwelling sheriff who hasn’t seen Silva, a gunslinger played by Pedro Pascal, in 25 years, with the two characters living on completely opposite sides of the desert.

When IndieWire asked if there would be romantic undertones to the movie in the same vein as Brokeback Mountain, Almodóvar laughed and said, "You can guess. I mean, masculinity is one of the subjects of the movie."

Twitter is holding onto hope that the homoeroticism will be turned up to 11 in the short film.

If Almodóvar’s thoughts on Brokeback Mountain are any indication, we might be in luck. In his interview with IndieWire, he said that that if he’d directed the film, he would've sprinkled way more lust into the mix, critiquing it for having the relationship between the characters be too “animalistic” and saying that he couldn’t have had his vision realized for the movie because in Hollywood, “You could not have these two guys fucking all the time.”

Strange Way of Life is set to start production in late August, with an official release date being uncertain.