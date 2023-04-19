Erika Jayne is betting it all on her upcoming Las Vegas residency. Can her career survive it?

The embattled and aspiring pop princess will head to Sin City this fall and winter for a residency at the "famed" House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. In an Instagram announcement following the news, Jayne wrote: "After darkness comes light. 365 days ago I was at one of the lowest points in my life. Thanks to your love and support, it is with tears in my eyes that I announce my first Las Vegas Residency: BET IT ALL ON BLONDE."

She added: "To anyone who’s ever told you that something isn’t possible, that you’re not good enough, or that they don’t believe in you - DREAMS DO COME TRUE. I’m forever grateful for all of you who have been with me through this journey and I’m so excited to celebrate life’s moments with you starting August 25th! Let’s go Vegas!!!"

Tickets go on sale next week, April 24, and the residency is expected to take place from August 25 to December 16. Alongside the news, Mandalay Bay released a sizzle reel of Jayne's various artistic ventures since her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

It's worth noting that the "darkness" in question is her ongoing divorce and legal battles alongside former husband Tom Girardi. He stands accused by just about every client he had during his last decade as a lawyer of misappropriation of funds, fraud, and more. The two filed for bankruptcy amid the proceedings, and Jayne has since been roped into various lawsuits involving Girardi's actions during their marriage. While the public is split on whether or not she was aware of anything that transpired during their marriage — which included theft of settlement money from literal orphans and widows — Jayne has maintained her innocence and continued her career as a reality TV star and fashion influencer.

Ironically, some of the music videos seen are central to their legal problems, as lawyers on the other side claim the two funneled client assets into her burgeoning "pop music career" and stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. More recently, however, she was also accused by famed designer duo Marco Marco of fabricating a series of fraud claims to recoup assets from the brand that nearly cost them careers and lives. Jayne denied the allegations in a searing LA Times expose on the case, which even involved the Secret Service.

In a Billboard interview accompanying the residency announcement, Jayne said: “Look, I think it’s no secret what I’ve been going through these last couple years. And you do, in life, have to bet on yourself. Especially in this business. You have to be willing to take risks, and Vegas is a betting town, so I bet it all on myself. I rolled the dice and I’m cashing in.”