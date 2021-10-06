One of Emma Chamberlain's most popular videos is "I WENT TO PARIS FASHION WEEK," a 20-minute clip that shows her getting ready to attend her first Louis Vuitton show, back when she was still relatively new to the fashion world. The YouTube star has come a long way since then — as friend of the house, she got to wear a custom LV look to the Met Gala and appeared alongside fellow Gen Z influencer Charli D'Amelio in the brand's Pre-Fall 2021 Squad and Sunset shoe campaign.
For Louis Vuitton's Spring 2022 show, Chamberlain was invited back once more, and she documented the experience in an exclusive photo diary for PAPER. Click through the gallery, below, to see what went down behind the scenes of her epic Louis Vuitton adventure in Paris.
"About two years ago, when I was going to Paris to attend the Louis Vuitton show, I brought my dad with me. He didn't attend the show that year, instead he explored Paris while I prepared for the event. While he was exploring, he found a coffee shop that soon became his favorite.
For this season's show, I decided to bring my dad back to Paris again, this time to see the show with me! So naturally on the morning of, we had to go to his favorite coffee shop. This photo is the aftermath of our espresso and chocolate croissant breakfast. Nothing fuels fashion week (and life) better than a chocolate croissant."
