"About two years ago, when I was going to Paris to attend the Louis Vuitton show, I brought my dad with me. He didn't attend the show that year, instead he explored Paris while I prepared for the event. While he was exploring, he found a coffee shop that soon became his favorite.

For this season's show, I decided to bring my dad back to Paris again, this time to see the show with me! So naturally on the morning of, we had to go to his favorite coffee shop. This photo is the aftermath of our espresso and chocolate croissant breakfast. Nothing fuels fashion week (and life) better than a chocolate croissant."