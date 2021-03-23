Alien sightings have existed for centuries but, in the last few decades, it seems like they've ramped up considerably. But as much as people have seen them, with our rising camera technology, no one has ever been able to get a real, clear picture of aliens or the supposed UFOs that they zoom around our planet on.
Elon Musk took this thought process and ran with it. Now, he's set the internet ablaze with his belief that shitty alien pictures equals that they don't exist. The tech billionaire posted a comparison of two graphs and captioned it with "strongest argument against aliens."
While there's no proof of whether aliens exist or not, we have proof that Musk isn't an alien. He recently shared a rare family photo with partner grimes and their child, X Æ A-Xii. Tell me, would an alien do that?
Well, we actually don't know what an alien would do.