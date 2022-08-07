Dua Lipa has already tackled model, singer, and philanthropist — now, she's taking on a new role as Honorary Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo. On August 6th, the British pop star posted an Instagram slideshow sharing photos and the news that she had been awarded the prestigious desgination in-person by President Vjosa Osmani.

"It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference," the 26-year-old British pop star wrote in her post. "The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big."

Lipa, who was born in London to Kosovar Albanian parents, relocated with her family to Pristina, Kosovo when the country declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Though she moved back to the United Kingdom at 15 to pursue music, she has maintained close ties with her ancestral homeland. In 2018, she joined forces with her father, rock star Dukagjin Lipa, to launch the Sunny Hill Festival, Kosovo's largest music festival, with proceeds going towards her social and arts non-profit organization the Sunny Hill Foundation.

In an official invitation to Lipa, President Osmani wrote, "Aside from being a world-class and a once-in-a-generation musician, you are also a role model for many girls and women across the world as a forthright and conscientious activist. But above all, what you have done for the people of Kosovo, in raising awareness of the Republic of Kosovo is unmatched and truly invaluable.” Osmani also took to Instagram to share photos with the singer.

Among the first issues Lipa hopes to call attention to is visa liberalization for Kosovo, which would allow Kosovars to travel freely in the European Union without having to apply for a visa.