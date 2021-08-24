Dua Lipa is no stranger to the revolving door of celebrity style IG posts. In fact, one could say she's the poster child of it. This time, Ms. Peep graced our phone screens with a full cow-print look courtesy of British-Nigerian designer Mowalola.

Standing in the middle of an apocalyptic-looking field (okay, Hunger Games!), the Future Nostalgia star is wearing a black and lime green calf-hair vest dress. Where the garment's short length doesn't surprise (Dua loves a mini moment), the vest's top-heavy sculpted shoulders do. A sharp upper silhouette, reminiscent of our mother's '80s shoulder-pad suit jackets, emphasize Dua Lipa's thin frame while a thick white belt adds a fun sense of vibrancy to the outfit. Also, her waist is snatched.

It's giving cottage core. It's giving rodeo queen. It's giving about to be abducted by aliens in the middle of a cornfield realness. The country cow-momma look closed out Mowalola's Spring 2020 runway in London, a stone's throw away from Central Saint Martins where she was trained alongside industry greats.

As always, an outfit is nothing without accessories. The starlet paired the look with a matching crescent handbag, vinyl lace-up boots, and an array of silver and gold jewelry. The singer's hometown is paid a tribute with a Union Jack enamel ring, diverting from the mostly three-toned look.

U.K. pride seems to be on Dua Lipa's mind as of late with the star wearing a bevy of English designers throughout her birthday weekend. The day after her bash, Miss Peep posted up in a charcoal blazer and mini skirt set by Maximilian, the namesake label of young designer Maximilian Davis.

Fellow young brand Martine Rose also got a moment in the spotlight, creating a multi-hued spotted suit to ring in her 26th year. Dua paired the business-casual lewk with another one of Mowalola's pieces — the supersized furry bucket hat. Elizabeth II, Her Royal Majesty the Queen, made some points.

The affinity for British brands came in the midst of Dua Lipa's birthday vacation where friends, family, and boyfriend Anwar Hadid gathered to celebrate all things her. Happy belated birthday to Gen Z's queen of style. May you and your stylist Lorenzo Posocco keep turning looks that keep your feet on our necks.