Lifted off his forthcoming debut EP D.I.Y., drumaq premieres "Glo" — an empowering new single and music video that arrives today as a result of significant "self-discovery" that he's done over the past year. As the first release since 2019's Vitamin D mixtape, this signals a more confident chapter for the queer Los Angeles musician, while keeping his sultry, R&B-leaning style intact. Rather than loving somebody else, drumaq's finally giving it to himself instead.

"I've been working really hard on myself and finally feel like I'm exactly where I'm meant to be emotionally, physically and musically," drumaq says. "'Glo' was the first song I wrote following Vitamin D and it began what D.I.Y. is now, so it has a pretty special place in my heart. I just want people like me to feel themselves — not let heartbreak destroy them, but empower them and that's what this song and the new EP are all about."

Ahead of drumaq's tour this fall opening for Olivia O'Brien — with ticket information available here — get into "Glo," below, and learn more about what to expect from his D.I.Y. EP.

Is "Glo" a reflection of what's to come on your debut EP? "Glo" is the perfect intro to this EP. It sums up the way I've been feeling about myself the past year. It's the re-introduction. I'm a lot more confident and sure of myself right now, and you can really hear that in this new music. I wanted to talk my shit and tap into my R&B influences heavy this time around, and that's exactly what I did.



How is this single a strong first statement? I don't think people are gonna expect this from me. Normally I'm on my sad boy shit, but this is just an entirely different headspace. I went from insecurities to "Glo"-ing, baby.



Lyrically, what's the story behind "Glo"? This song has basically become an affirmation for me. Lyrically, it's reminding myself that I am worthy and deserving of all the things that I desire. Whether it's self love, good dick, a growing bank account, a healthy mind and body, whatever... I'm attracting it into my experience because I know I'm meant for it.



"I'm a lot more confident and sure of myself right now, and you can really hear that in this new music."

Who'd you work with on creating this song? What was that process like? I made "Glo" with my homies Adam and JL of Cut&Dry. The song actually started out as a freestyle that I voice memo'd while messing around over beats on YouTube one night. Most of these voice memos never see the light of day, but I knew this one was too special to not turn it into something. I sent it to the boys and a couple days later we built a whole new beat. That's when the rest of the song came to life.

How long did it take you to get to a point where you're ready to debut an official EP? Way too long [laughs]. I would've liked to drop new music sooner, but all good things take time. I think that time was a great opportunity for me to really hone in on my sound and make sure I'm leveling up on this EP. If you thought my mixtape was cute, you have no idea what's coming.



What're you most excited about for getting back on tour this fall with Olivia O'Brien? I am so hyped to get back on the road. Playing live is honestly one of my favorite parts of this whole experience, and to be able to do it with one of my best friends and collaborators is just a dream come true. I'm also playing a bunch of new songs and got a couple custom fits lined up that I'm geeked out on. It's gonna be a whole ass moment.