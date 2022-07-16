Contrary to initial reports, Drake is not being held in Swedish jail.

On Thursday night (July 14), fans lit up Twitter with hashtags like "Free Drake" asking for the rapper's release after rumors of his arrest by local police at a night club in the capital city of Stockholm, which was said to be over the alleged possession of weed. Simultaneously, others also claimed that Drake's person security was arrested as part of the incident.

FREE DRAKE!!!!! — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 15, 2022

Free Drake is trending because Drake and his security are rumored to have been arrested by Swedish Police at a nightclub.



The current reason is rumored to be marijuana related. pic.twitter.com/6ga2RkcbHk — #SocialMediaHangout 13Aug🥳 (@GhanaSocialU) July 15, 2022

Me getting ready to go to war for Drake #FreeDrake pic.twitter.com/Y33bEj5iW8 — Slick Migz (@slickluvsrap) July 15, 2022

Inevitably though, the gossip soon turned into memes, with some using the opportunity to make up lyrics for fake future Drake songs about being "trapped in Sweden , past life repeating old hoes saying free me we just praying they let us out by the weekend."

"Drake in Sweden like 'I ain’t really locked up, y’all just locked out. I’m over here working while y’all just clocked out,'" as a second person wrote. "'Gotta girl who real dirty, but at my crib she the neatest bish. No dating app but I’m coming back with plenty of Swedish fish.'"

“ I was trapped in Sweden , past life repeating old hoes saying free me we just praying they let us out by the weekend “



Free drake pic.twitter.com/7FpYJkrEiG — 🚳NO BACK PEDDLING (@MyDrumHold30) July 15, 2022

Drake in Sweden like “I ain’t really locked up, y’all just locked out. I’m over here working while y’all just clocked out. Gotta girl who real dirty, but at my crib she the neatest bish. No dating app but I’m coming back with plenty of Swedish fish.” Free Drake pic.twitter.com/sUUUd68pvr — Y.R.U. Likedis (@RiverCarpeDM) July 15, 2022

Meanwhile, others made speculative jokes about which one of Drake's famous friends would come to his rescue, including Kanye West and Travis Scott.

Kanye west pulling up at Sweden to Free Drake #FreeDrake pic.twitter.com/yWTT3QI0Ag — ĐONNY 🕊 (@anekeofficial) July 15, 2022

Travis Scott pulling up to Sweden to free Drake rn pic.twitter.com/a2YeW2Ku42 — Felix (@TheFiFiGalvan) July 15, 2022

Not only that, but some even went so far as to ask Joe Biden to help, though others (accurately) pointed out that there was nothing the US President could do for Drake, who is a Canadian citizen.

how y’all telling Biden to free Drake bro he not even from the United States 😭😭😭 — bj 🕷 (@theekiddbj) July 15, 2022

However, members of Drake's team have since told The Hollywood Reporter that the arrest speculation is completely false and that the musician was actually in his hotel room. It's unclear what exactly brought him to Sweden, though he did share a series of posts of himself with his Boeing 767 — a.k.a. "Air Drake" — touching down at the country's Arlanda airport the day before the rumors began to circulate online.

