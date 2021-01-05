Drake's rumored new haircut has become the talk of Twitter — and not in a good way.

According to GQ Australia, the rapper apparently took to his Instagram Story this past weekend to share a selfie, in which he can be seen sporting a very boyband cut, complete with a bleached heart in reference to his forthcoming album Certified Lover Boy.

And though it very well could've just been a Photoshopped joke, Drake ended up deleting the post shortly thereafter. That said, a number of Twitter users also quickly reminded him that screenshots live forever, and the roasts are brutal.

"Drake's haircut already ruined 2021," one person wrote, while another added, "Drake fr be taking his pictures like he a Facebook mom wit 3 kids."

drake’s haircut already ruined 2021 pic.twitter.com/mB2zT0DmdM — Abdi 🦅 (@JrWave19) January 3, 2021

Drake fr be taking his pictures like he a Facebook mom wit 3 kids. pic.twitter.com/TS21HrKY7Q — 🆗. (@marsvarietyy) January 3, 2021

Meanwhile, others compared the cut to looks worn by other stars like NeNe Leakes and Drake Bell, with many more noting the similarities to Justin Bieber's old hairstyle.

not drake turning himself into justin bieber??😭 pic.twitter.com/Ohx4BwFY3f — dee (@angelslikedrew) January 3, 2021

why drake giving nene leakes with this hair... pic.twitter.com/B94tTuE2i7 — alex. (@makeupIady) January 3, 2021

Drake didn’t have Josh for a few years pic.twitter.com/TA1OkZB4LJ — Not a weeb (@NotaWeeb_goaway) January 4, 2021

For his part, Drake has not addressed the photo or clarified whether it's real. In the meantime though, you can see what else people are saying about the supposed haircut, below.

Even Drake’s hair has feels pic.twitter.com/z9jXsvXeZM — Andy Social ✨ (@YoJonez) January 4, 2021

OKAY I CANT WTF IS DRAKE’S NEW HAIR💀 — Lee🥤(like limit) (@postysburner) January 3, 2021

mf went from "drake" to "blake" pic.twitter.com/qIW1ChvYgr — Sam 🌎☄️💕 ® (@SamjaySJ) January 3, 2021