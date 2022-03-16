The Hocus Pocus remake is giving witchy realness.

According to an exclusive report from Entertainment Weekly, Drag Race alums Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, Kahmora Hall and Ginger Minj have been cast in Hocus Pocus 2 as drag versions of the Sanderson sisters.

The highly anticipated Disney+ film — first announced in 2019 — takes place 29 years in Salem after the original and will see Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their respective roles as Winifred, Sarah and Mary. So where exactly do the queens come in? Well apparently, they'll come face-to-face with the sisters themselves during a drag show that stars Kahmora as Sarah, Kornbread as Mary and Ginger as Winifred — and who knows how that'll turn out.

Granted, Disney has yet to comment on this latest casting. However, director Anne Fletcher previously expressed excitement over spicing up the revamp with some fresh blood, including Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale and Sam Richardson.

"Fans around the world have embraced these characters and have made this film a Halloween tradition whose popularity continues to grow," as Fletcher said. "And how lucky am I to be back at Disney with these three extraordinarily talented ladies in the iconic roles they created, as well as our fabulous new additions to the cast?"

Not only that, but fans will also be able to spot some familiar faces amongst the supporting cast, such as Doug Jones, who played Billy Butcherson in the first film. And while Thora Birch was able to come back this time around as Dani Dennison, we have a feeling that the trio of queens will make up for her absence.

Hocus Pocus 2 is slated for a fall release on Disney+. In the meantime though, you can read Entertainment Weekly's report here.