Dior is renowned for brand staples like the Saddle, Book and Lady Dior Bags. However, another accessory from the French fashion house is receiving its moment in the spotlight. The brand's intricate hats, ranging from Christian Dior's vintage wide-brimmed styles to Maria Grazia Chiuri's bohemian berets, are the focus of a new illustrated book: Dior Hats: From Christian Dior to Stephen Jones.

The title is rooted in Dior's heritage, as Jones — who's created hats for the brand since 1996, and is a prominent feature within — demonstrates in the text. Examining more than 70 years of hats, the book spotlights how the brand's founder made headpieces symbols of female empowerment. ("A hat is essential to any outfit," he once said, a clear indicator of their presence in all of the brand's ready-to-wear collections.)

Dior made hats a staple of high-end fashion since the late designer's 1947 debut of the revolutionary and iconic New Look, which prominently features a dramatically wide-brimmed woven hat. Most recently, Elle Fanning paid tribute to the style at last year's Cannes Film Festival.

Haiving been worn by everyone from Princess Diana to Karlie Kloss, it's inevitable that Dior's hats are finally getting their due. The book launch coincides with the original opening date for the Chapeaux Dior! The Art of the Hat exhibit. This is fully intentional, as curator Florence Müller and writers like Natasha Fraser-Cavassoni, Alexander Fury and Dean Rhys Morgan — all contributors to Chapeaux Dior! — are featured within its pages.

The exhibit, of course, has since been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, you can currently find Dior Hats on Rizzoli's website.