A frequent muse of Jordan Peele’s horror films, Daniel Kaluuya is taking a stab writing his own dystopian storyline for Netflix, set to stream in 2023.

The Kitchen, produced and co-written by Kaluuya and British filmmaker Kibwe Tavares (who will also be making his directorial debut), takes place in London, 20 years into the future where extreme consequences of late stage capitalism have ravished lower income communities.

Described by Tavares as a “love letter to London,” the film follows Ize (played by UK rapper Kano) and 12-year-old Benji as they fight to save “The Kitchen” — the temporary housing district they call home, developed after all public housing was canceled.

In a recent statement, Kaluuya says that The Kitchen is based on a real-life experience he had over a decade ago in 2011, when the actor was in a barbershop and overheard a man “boasting about ‘smash and grabs’ — kids doing million-pound heists in a minute, getting paid £200 to do it.” He continued by saying the experience gave him inspiration “to unlock a unique story door to the inequality, fatherhood, class, joy, resilience, courage, defiance and care of London.” Further, The Kitchen “interrogates what 'care' means, at home and as a society and the dangers in our future if we stay indifferent to everything around us.” Given the current state of affairs, we are all definitely in dire need of sentimentality and compassion and who better than Kaluuya to deliver?

The actor added, “I feel blessed and honoured that my first co-writing film credit is with this inspiring group of creatives, and with the support of Film 4 and Netflix... All of us are excited to watch Kibwe’s incredible, cinematic, electric vision come to life, and to create a moment that audiences want to take with them.”

While the film is only in pre-production, it is sure to be an insightful visual experience depicting contemporary oppressive class hierarchies that will center lower class populations.