The second season of The D’Amelio Show — the docuseries starring Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D’Amelio, and their parents Marc and Heidi — premieres on the streaming platform on September 28. And to celebrate, we’re joining forces with Hulu for a special one-day pop-up in Los Angeles.

The event will take place at 7765 Melrose Avenue starting at 3 PM PST. Stop by and snap a selfie for a special surprise. We won’t drop any spoilers, so save the date.

The first season of the show introduced us to the D’Amelios’ lives as they moved from a normal life of relative obscurity to Hollywood stardom seemingly overnight. We watched as Charli became a household name with 150 million followers at just 16, balancing public life with family life — while also navigating normal teenager issues like relationships and making friends in her new home in LA.

Meanwhile Dixie, now 19, navigated her sudden rise in fame with 80 million followers as she launched her burgeoning music career. Together with their parents, who relocated cross-country to support their daughters’ dreams, we watched the family tackle the dark side of fame and adjust to this entirely new life.

In this new chapter, viewers will get to see more of the entire family out in the real world, as their once private lives are now very public. The story is evolving in exciting ways, as Marc and Heidi parent in uncharted territory, Dixie expands beyond music with modeling, and Charli gets into acting. But as new opportunities present even more pressure and more people watching, can they hold on to what matters most — staying together as a tight-knit, loving family?

View the trailer for season two of The D’Amelio Show, below, and mark your calendars for our pop-up with Hulu on September 28.