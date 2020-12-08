Two years since they first joined forces, Post Malone and Crocs are back yet again with their fifth collaboration to date. Initially viewed as a fairly polarizing collab, the unlikely partnership has gone on to be one of the bigger success stories for the ergonomic foam clog maker and has since opened the door for other high profile artists like Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber and Luke Combs to put their own whimsical spin on the shoe.

Perhaps showing some love for a certain K-Pop girl group (we already know Jisoo is a stan), Posty's latest take on Crocs' Duet Max Clog II comes in two black and pink color schemes, sporting a chunky all-terrain sole, an adjustable backstrap and some clipped bungee cord detailing. In addition to the new clog, Post Malone and Crocs have also dropped two new corresponding packs of Jibbitz featuring a rubber duck, grapes, a heart and studs inspired by some of the artist's numerous tattoos.

Given how, historically, each collab has almost instantly sold out and the high likelihood that this one will follow suit, Post Malone and Crocs decided this time to surprise 5,000 fans in cities around the world with the new clog ahead of its official release. "Giving away 5,000 pairs of shoes is how I'm saying 'thank you' to my fans," Post Malone said in a statement. "Each time Crocs and I partner, we make something better than before and I'm excited about what we came up with this time around. Drop 5 is going to be one my fans remember."

Check out the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max II in their full glory below and head over to Crocs.com to snag a pair while supplies last.

Photography: David Brandon Geeting