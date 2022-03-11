Chrishell Stause found the perfect way to clean up her DMs.

As you've probably heard, the reality TV realtor broke up with Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim back in December. Just because she's single though, doesn't mean she (or any other woman) is down to have an inbox filled with gross photos, which recently led to her to issue a warning to the men sending her unsolicited dick pics via her Instagram Story.

"PSA: I don't love opening DM's to unsolicited [eggplant emoji] pics (NO ONE DOES)," she said, according to a screenshot captured by TMZ. "So I sent it to a guys mom today."

But how exactly did Stause manage to find the dude's mother? Well, ironically, he'd "just tagged her for International Woman's Day." So in a moment of pure genius, she sent the nude over to his mom, though she did give her the courtesy of using the poop emoji to cover up his dick.

"Please don't send those to me guys," Stause wrote, before making it clear they'd meet the same fate.

"I won't post them," she added. "I will send them to your mom or your sister or wife or gf." Absolutely incredible.

Check out Stause's post here.