Chris Colfer isn’t planning on reliving his Glee set trauma any time soon.

Colfer hopped on the air to chat it up with Michelle Collins from SiriusXM, throwing shade at his former co-star Lea Michele in the process. When Collins dug in, inviting Colfer out to see Funny Girl with her, he responded with a disappointed “oh” before joking around by retorting, “My day suddenly just got so full.” Colfer emphasized that he doesn’t want any reminder of his experience dealing with Michele on set, saying that he can be “triggered at home” instead.

While Colfer and Michele were on Glee, Michele was accused of creating a toxic environment by Samantha Marie Ware, apologizing in 2020 by saying, “While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point. What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.”

She stepped away from acting altogether in the same year following the birth of her son, Ever. Funny Girl saw her return to Broadway for the first time in over a decade, having been a part of the 2006 musical Spring Awakening before leaving in 2008. Her casting was not without some controversy, and Jane Lynch's early departure from the show fueled some unsavory rumors that were quickly dispelled.

The Glee controversy is going to take the spotlight in an upcoming Discovery+ documentary series, addressing Michele’s drama alongside other incidents like Cory Monteith’s heroin overdose and Mark Salling’s suicide following child pornography charges being levied against him.

For now, that drama is going to stay tightly under wraps, and Colfer seems intent on leaving it that way.