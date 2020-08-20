Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne has reportedly died. She was 34 years old.

On August 20, USA Today confirmed that the beloved queen had passed away — less than one week after letting fans know that she was back in the hospital with pneumonia.

"Keep me in your prayers. I'll be back soon," she had said in a video uploaded to her Instagram Stories on Saturday.

In July, Chi Chi was discharged from the hospital after being treated for high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure — spurring medical fundraising efforts from fans and fellow queens alike.

Born Zavion Davenport in Shreveport, Louisiana, Chi Chi charmed fans as a contestant on Drag Race season 8 and All-Stars 3. Following news of Chi Chi's passing on Thursday, a number of Drag Race alumni — including Kennedy Davenport, Peppermint, and Shea Couleé — paid tribute to the performer online.

Im so num right now my heart is broken into peaces.. I couldnt even got see her. 😪😪 I love you always chichi. My dancing angel.. — Kennedy Davenport The Dancing Diva of Texas (@kennedyddoftx) August 20, 2020

I’m literally so devastated and sick to my stomach. Wake me up when it’s all over 💔 — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) August 20, 2020

So much joy so much light. Such I caring, empathetic and beautiful soul.

I love you Chi Chi. Rest in Power pic.twitter.com/a69JK8wvvT — Peppermint (@Peppermint247) August 20, 2020

In a statement provided to EW, RuPaul also remembered Chi Chi, writing that he was "heartbroken" to learn of her death.

"I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten," RuPaul continued. "May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all."