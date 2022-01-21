The hype for Charli XCX's fifth studio album, Crash, is all too real and it only seems to intensify the closer we draw to its release.

Last year, we got our first taste of Crash with the release of lead single "Good Ones" and the Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens featured track "New Shapes," as well as a tantalizing laundry list of collaborator and producers set to appear such as A. G. Cook, Oneohtrix Point Never and more. Now it seems that one of the album's most eagerly anticipated tracks may just be around the corner.

In a new TikTok, Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama have teased their highly anticipated single "Beg For You" and judging from the 45-second preview, it's going to be a bonafide bop. The powerhouse vocal duo brings the heat with catchy hooks and soaring toplines, but perhaps what's most exciting is that the track appears to sample September's "Cry For You," which, ironically, itself samples the main melody of Bronski Beat's 1984 hit "Smalltown Boy."

A modern classic in its own right, the mid-2000s dance pop is finally getting its proper flowers and in the hands of Charli and Rina we may just be on the verge of a proper revival. No official release date for "Beg For You" has been set yet but both artists have confirmed that the single is coming soon.

Check out the preview for Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama's "Beg For You" below.

@rinasawayamaofficial BEG FOR YOU is coming @charlixcx 😭🤍 here is a little taste because we love u !!!!! are u ready !!!!?? #popmusic #newmusic