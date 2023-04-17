Charli XCX Wears Custom Marni Bodysuit for Coachella Debut

Charli XCX's angels finally got to see the pop star make her Coachella debut this weekend.

After her initial slot was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, Charli took over the main stage on Day 2 for her first concert at the music festival.

For the big day, Charli and her stylist Chris Horan (who was also on the grounds) worked with a Marni's Francesco Risso for a custom all-black fit. It featured a hooded bomber jacket with built-in visor; a black leather bodysuit with metal piercings, chains and rhinestones; and leather over-the-knee boots encrusted with stones and bijoux. Her dance crew's wardrobe was also custom Marni.

The singer was preceded on the main stage by fellow female acts Rosalía and BLACKPINK, both of whom also made their Coachella debuts. “This song is for all my bad girls out there," Charli said to the crowd. "All the bad girls who came to see me, Rosalía and Blackpink, in your f*cking area b*tch.”

Her setlist included classics like "Vroom Vroom" and Icona Pop's "I Love It." She also brought out Troye Sivan for “1999” and sang her remix of Caroline Polachek’s “Welcome to My Island.”