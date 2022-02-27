Back in 2020, TikTok's most followed user Charli D'Amelio attended Prada's show in Milan, becoming the app's first influencer to infiltrate Fashion Week. This year, the 17-year-old was a returning guest for Fall 2022, where Kim Kardashian sat front row and Euphoria's Hunter Schafer closed out the catwalk to much excitement.

"My second Prada show in person swept me off of my feet all over again," D'Amelio tells PAPER, . "Every single piece on the runway, I hope to wear at some point. Mrs. [Miuccia] Prada and Raf [Simons] know how to make women look confident, sophisticated and yet still have fun with it."

Titled "An Ideology of Prada," this season saw Prada and Simons continue their collaboration, looking back on the brand's history. "Some of my standout pieces were the fitted white tanks with the triangular Prada logo, the narrow below-the-knee skirts divided with metallic mesh and satin, and the bags," D'Amelio says. "Not to mention I loved watching Hunter Schafer on the runway."

Below, D'Amelio documents her entire day in an exclusive photo diary, from getting ready to meeting up with her BFF, Avani, and taking selfies with fans. She wore a bright orange sweater and yellow mini, accessorized with white sunglasses, platform oxfords and a little black bag — all Prada, of course. Revisit her PAPER cover, alongside sister Dixie, here.