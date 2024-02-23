Charli D'Amelio Gets Ready for Prada in Milan
Charli D’Amelio now has five Prada shows under her belt, which this season she wore cinched at the waist with a chic navy Blazer. “I was absolutely blown away by the show,” she says of Prada’s Fall 2024 presentation in Milan under collaborators Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons.
Titled “Instinctive Romance,” the brand’s latest collection was an “emotional reaction” to the past and a celebration of our history to define present-day style. “I love how Prada sources the most premium faux fur,” D’Amelio says, “and the way they incorporated it onto the dresses is just so chic.” The mini leather jackets and Prada’s new Cleo bag were also her favorites: “Count me in.”
PAPER got Prada-ready with D'Amelio before the show, below.
Good morning from Milan... once I’ve had my first cup of coffee, of course. Can’t believe I’m getting ready for my fifth Prada show.
Photography: Tylor Klipfel
