Sometimes, life comes at you fast. Today, the day Channing Tatum and Kevin Jonas both separately announced that they wrote children's books within hours of each other, is one of those times.

Aughts heartthrobs and present-day girl dads, Tatum, 41, and Jonas, 33, have made fatherhood a notable part of their public — and, obviously, private — lives. Thus, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that they both secured separate book deals for picture books inspired by their daughters. (But sometimes even what catches you by surprise can be surprising.)

Jonas, who's currently on tour with his Brothers, co-authored the picture book with his wife Danielle, a tale aptly titled There's a Rock Concert in My Bedroom about "music, family and facing your fears" that's inspired by their children Alena, 7, and Valentina, 4.

On the other hand, Tatum's book, The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan, is actually a sequel (?!) to a first book that he wrote during quarantine for his eight-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The saga follows its spunky heroine, Sparkerella, through the trials and tribulations of girlhood, learning how to adapt and persevere along the way.

Honestly, pretty heart-warming all around! Both books are due out in spring 2022.