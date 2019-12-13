Ice skating, hot chocolate and festive treats mark one of the most cherished and fun holiday traditions. And for the next few days, New Yorkers can do it all in style.



To celebrate the iconic Chanel No. 5 L'Eau's new holiday campaign starring Lily Rose Depp, Chanel has set up a special pop-up featuring an ice skating rink, hot chocolate, a chic sleigh, twinkling trees, and an innovative AR experience.

Running for free through December 15th at The Standard, Highline, visitors will have the opportunity for photo opps with Chanel-decorated Christmas trees, holiday wreaths, skis, and a sleigh.

Further, the Parisian label has also put together an AR experience where guests can interact with a "magical" snowglobe through augmented reality. For those not in New York or simply unable to make it, you can still take part in the AR experience online and via Snapchat.

Chanel N°5 in the Snow is open to the public through December 15th, from 12 PM to 10 PM daily at The Standard, High Line.