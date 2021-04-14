Since the world's lockdowns first took effect, Celine has been staging their runway shows in some of the most cinematic outdoor locations in France, including last fall's deserted motor racing track and February's medieval men's outing in the Château de Chambord.

This season, the picturesque Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte was used as the backdrop for the pre-taped Winter 2021 runway show, specifically the royal gardens designed by André Le Nôtre (the same guy behind the Palace of Versailles gardens).

The scenic environment didn't stop with the gardens and castle. Between the fireworks, harp players, fountains, statues and deer, there was a decidedly more romantic mood at play, fairytale even, compared to past collections. (It's a scene that would not look out of place in The Princess Diaries.)

The show notes offered little explanation except the following statement: a "utopian parade and melancholic daydream of youth interrupted," which would be interpreted as a wistful longing for dressing up again (the model's tear running down her cheek at the end seemed to hint at this).

While Hedi Slimane's usual wardrobe suspects abounded — baseball caps, crop tops, high-waisted jeans — the finale look alluded to the setting's ethereal leanings: a hand-beaded sparkly bell-shaped ball gown that glistened in the French night sky and recalled Slimane's debut collection of couture-esque party dresses. Though everyday casual-wear has been reigning supreme at the brand lately, the evening looks could signal a more glamorous approach to dressing come fall.