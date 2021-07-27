Remember all those (some might say sensationalist) articles from the past year proclaiming the death of skinny jeans? Well, if Celine's menswear show today is any indication, there *may* just be some truth to that after all.

Before you clutch your pearls, remember that Hedi Slimane, Celine's creative director, is practically synonymous with skin-tight denim, having done so for the better part of two decades at both Saint Laurent and, where it all started, Dior Homme.

So to see him send out models in extremely baggy jeans on the runway this morning is both somewhat unsettling but also not too surprising. The Gen Z crowd has long made their love for baggy, shapeless clothes à la Billie Eilish well-known, and Slimane has been embracing the TikTok aesthetic at his Celine shows for the past several seasons now.

Still, considering that most men's denim styles on Celine's website are skinny fit (with the occasional '70s flare or straight-leg), the baggy jeans introduced today — frayed hems, whiskers, high-waisted and belted — indicate an entirely new outlook for the king of skinny jeans himself.

And it's not the first time he's explored this territory at Celine either. His Fall 2021 women's show closed with a super wide-legged cropped jean as well, signaling a more fluid approach to his denim world at the storied French fashion house. See, the video below, for more jeans from today's men's show in all their baggy glory.