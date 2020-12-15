The celebrity Instagram fashion rollout continues to run full steam ahead following recent VIP lookbook campaigns from the likes of Givenchy and Dior Men. Saint Laurent is the latest brand to dress a roster of A-listers in their new collection (which they unveiled this morning via a film shot in a remote desert), as seen through the various selfies taken today from some very famous faces.

Familiar names include Zoe Kravitz (a face of the brand, as well as her dad), Lily Collins (who just donned a black latex getup to present at the MTV Movie Awards) and Blackpink's Rosé Park, a longtime ambassador for the French house. All of them are the first to wear Saint Laurent's Summer 2021 collection, which featured plenty of biker shorts, pussybow blouses, sheer negligees and fanny packs.

A long and lean Charlotte Gainsbourg, plus Kaia Gerber in a wig, round out the virtual front row. See, below, for more head-to-toe Saint Laurent Summer 2021 looks taken from this season's crop of VIPs.