Last night in LA, Cartier threw a rooftop bash to celebrate its new Clash [Un]limited collection, which is currently on display via an immersive exhibit designed by Snarkitecture. Guests checked out the new pieces before being treated to a private dinner and performance by Finneas, who also with Cartier to provide the exhibit's soundscape.

"To me, Clash represented the opportunity to redefine and rediscover what it is about art that moves me the most," Finneas said in a statement. "In crafting this piece, my intention was to create something that flowed seamlessly between the different sonic landscapes that have inspired me most throughout my life. The power of a delicate piano, the aggression of an overdrive guitar and the pulsing heartbeat of an electric leaning dance track."

Among those in tow were Dan Levy, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Benny Blanco and Aurora James. Also in attendance was Lily Collins, who was recently announced as ambassador for the jewelry brand's new capsule of spiked rings, bracelets and earrings — an expansion of the brand's youthful and edgy Clash de Cartier collection that launched in 2019. The exhibition is open to the public at 8552 Melrose Avenue now until September 1.