Cardi B may have won her defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K in January, but she wants to put a full stop to the "harmful and disgusting lies” she’s shared about the rapper.

Tasha K — whose real name is LaTasha Kebe — was initially sued by Cardi way back in 2019 after the rapper got fed up with the salacious videos the YouTuber was making about her. In the videos, Tasha K claimed Cardi had herpes, cheated on Offset, had a history of prostitution and more. During the January hearing, Cardi B told the court that this case made her feel "suicidal" and "defeated.”

The Atlanta court sided with Cardi B, finding that Tasha K legally defamed her and awarded the rapper more than $1.25 million in damages. In addition to that, Tasha K was ordered to repay Cardi’s legal fees, which were another $1.3 million, as well as $1.5 million in punitive damages, according to Billboard.

Despite this win, though, Cardi B has seemingly still not felt safe from the hurtful videos, so she filed a new court order yesterday, Billboard reports, seeking an injunction on Tasha K’s videos so they would be scrubbed from the internet permanently.

"Plaintiff filed this action because defendants refused to stop targeting her with harmful and disgusting lies," Cardi’s attorneys wrote, per Billboard. "Damages alone are inadequate to address the constant ongoing threat of defendants repeating the defamatory statements [and] defendants have explicitly said that they will continue publishing the defamatory statements unless an injunction is issued."

In the initial court proceedings, Tasha K was found liable on three of Cardi’s claims. In addition to defamation, Tasha K is responsible for invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

She has not yet responded to Cardi B’s newest court filing, but said on her YouTube channel on January 26 that she would appeal that initial ruling. Now that the injunction is on the table, it is only a matter of time before she responds.

