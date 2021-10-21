This could be the start of a beautiful friendship.

Cardi B and Penn Badgley recently connected over social media to display a genuine fascination with each other's presence... in a way that feels much more consenting and understandable than Badgley's You character, of course.

Related | Cardi B Keeps Feeding Us Looks in Paris

It started days ago when a stan account posted a video of an old You press conference when Badgley spoke about being a fan of Cardi's personal approach to using social media. "I really appreciate people who have this totally second nature relationship to it, " he said, "because that's when you have something meaningful and substantive to post, then I think it really comes through and people appreciate it all the more."

Cardi B is a great example of that, as he explained. "She has such an authentic relationship. To me, it's this incredibly nuanced place to be and despite what many might judge as antics, I feel she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and I think that's why people like her so much."

Cardi eventually saw the video and responded like one of her fans probably would when she responds to them. "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I'm famous famous," she tweeted in excitement.

Badgley wrote back, equally amazed, with the simple, "I-" on Twitter.

The actor then changed his Twitter picture to Cardi and she to his, though it's not clear who did what first. Either way, let's look out for a collaboration of some kind — whether it's Badgley appearing in one of her videos or Cardi making her way into the next season of You when it inevitably arrives.