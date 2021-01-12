Knees everywhere should run and hide. There's a new viral dance TikTok challenge taking over the internet and if you plan on taking part in it, you'll need to start greasing those joints and tendons now.

Of course, we're talking about the #BussItChallenge: the dance routine that lets you show off at your (perceived) worst and then transform into your best.

Allow PAPER's XOXOETHAN to provide an example:

And here's how it works:

First, you dress in loungewear and look despondent for a few seconds while Nelly's classic song "Hot in Herre" plays in the background — particularly the lines, "Checking your reflection and tellin' your best friend, 'Girl, I think my butt getting big.'"

As the line ends, you bend your knees and drop down to the ground, only for the scene to change and showcase your best, sexiest apparel while rapper Erica Banks' song, "Buss It," plays.

This simple challenge has taken over social media, with everyone getting in on the body-positive fun. Check out some highlights, below: