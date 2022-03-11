For its first live IRL show in more than two years, Burberry returned to London inside the Central Hall Westminster where it welcomed numerous stars including Jacob Elordi, Dixie D'Amelio and Adam Driver, who's currently the face of the brand's Hero fragrance.
Models including Ladyfag, a newly platinum blonde Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Lea T walked on top of round tables in the darkness while a live orchestra performed in the background. Other VIPs included Carla Bruni, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Honey Dijon, Jamie Xie, Bright Vachirawit and Eiza Gonzalez.
The show was a celebration of British culture and identity. "It was important for me to explore what it means to belong, how our roots influence our identity and how the power of community and togetherness is what truly brings meaning to the world," said creative director Riccardo Tisci.
"Therefore, I wanted this collection to convey that intensity of feeling and to celebrate not only coming together, but the city in which we come together today; the city in which Burberry grew and established a family," he added. "To me, London is a place of dreams, a capital building on its heritage and unified by its diverse community and an attitude of moving beyond boundaries – of pursuing limitless potential."
See the entire show in the video, below.
Photos via Getty
- Burberry Staged a Runway Show in the Forest for Spring 2021 ... ›
- Burberry's Models Had Giant Elf Ears for Spring 2022 - PAPER ›
- Burberry Used the Egg to Promote Spring 2019 - PAPER ›
TikTok Resurrects Madonna's 1998 'Frozen'
Madonna’s 1998 hit "Frozen" emerged from its cryogenic chamber stronger today with a remix by Sickick and a feature from Fireboy DML. Not one to half-ass things, Madonna one-upped herself, turning a cult classic into an instant hit, along with a captivating music video reimagining the groundbreaking 1998 video.
The song was revived in the cultural zeitgeist by Sickick, who remixed it on TikTok almost a year ago. Over time, the clock app took hold and launched the sound to a viral sensation perfect for thirst traps, cooking videos and a hair-pulling challenge.
The song was released in December 2021, climbing he dance/ electronic charts, but in more genre-bending madness, Madonna and Sickick joined forces to recruit Afrobeats star Fireboy DML for a verse. Spanning genres, generations, countries and continents, the song's popularity is a testament to Gen Z and TikTok’s strong influence over the music industry.
@sickickmusic frozen sickmix - always wanted to do this one!! 😷🔥 @madonna ♬ Frozen sickmix - Sickickmusic
Madonna’s career has continued far beyond 1998, and this reach into the past is a perfect example of what’s kept her relevant. In 1998, "Frozen" and its visuals were just as innovative as the current remixed music video.
In the video, released yesterday, Madonna references the 1998 music video with projected skyscapes, deserts and ravens, all while embodying the same ice-queen energy of the original; Fireboy’s orange-hued visuals bring the heat, making for the perfect combination of Fire & Ice.
Related | Madonna's Working on a Screenplay
While Madonna’s new and old works have remained relevant, the remix reminds us that you don’t have to make “new” music to innovate. The new pool of music-listeners is not only palatable, but hungry for remixes.
The new releases come alongside another foray into Madonna’s past as she recruits a cast for her upcoming biopic. If the Frozen ft Fireboy DML Sickick Remix – say that three times fast – is any indicator, the story of her career isn’t ending any time soon.
Photo via Getty/ Ezra Shaw
- Review: Madonna Experiments With "The Madame X Tour" - PAPER ›
- Madonna Wants to Tour With Britney Spears and Reenact Their ... ›
- Madonna Made a Surprise Appearance at Stonewall Inn on NYE ... ›
Chrishell Stause Sent an Unsolicited Dick Pic to the Guy's Mom
Chrishell Stause found the perfect way to clean up her DMs.
As you've probably heard, the reality TV realtor broke up with Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim back in December. Just because she's single though, doesn't mean she (or any other woman) is down to have an inbox filled with gross photos, which recently led to her to issue a warning to the men sending her unsolicited dick pics via her Instagram Story.
"PSA: I don't love opening DM's to unsolicited [eggplant emoji] pics (NO ONE DOES)," she said, according to a screenshot captured by TMZ. "So I sent it to a guys mom today."
But how exactly did Stause manage to find the dude's mother? Well, ironically, he'd "just tagged her for International Woman's Day." So in a moment of pure genius, she sent the nude over to his mom, though she did give her the courtesy of using the poop emoji to cover up his dick.
"Please don't send those to me guys," Stause wrote, before making it clear they'd meet the same fate.
"I won't post them," she added. "I will send them to your mom or your sister or wife or gf." Absolutely incredible.
Check out Stause's post here.
Photo via Getty / Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank
- "Selling Sunset" Stars Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim Break Up ... ›
- AirDropping Dick Pics To Strangers on The Subway Now Reality ... ›
- The Best Twitter Reactions to the Trump Dick Pic Rumors - PAPER ›
- Chris Evans Finally Acknowledges Accidental Dick Pic - PAPER ›
Julia Fox and Anna Delvey Spill the Tea on 'Forbidden Fruits'
It’s no surprise that Julia Fox had Anna Delvey (real name: Anna Sorokina) as her latest Forbidden Fruits podcast guest, alongside co-host Niki Takesh. The two ran in the same circles in the "outside" world and have both skyrocketed to fame at a similar time, Fox following her whirlwind romance with Kanye West and Delvey alongside the release of the Netflix series dramatizing her life story.
Related | Coolest Person in the Room: Julia Fox
For those who haven’t seen Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna or read the news in 2018, Delvey made headlines for posing as a German heiress, using her status to convince banks, hotels and individuals to fund her lavish lifestyle. The series, however, paints a more nuanced picture, with Delvey as someone desperate for a different life, though in conversation with Fox, Delvey confirmed it had nothing to do with fame. “[Fame] was not a goal of mine,” she said over collect-call. “I just wanted to succeed at every cost.”
The pair is far from unlikely, with Fox having explored her own rags-to-riches trajectory in countless interviews. Fox and Delvey, who is currently in an ICE detention center after serving four years in prison, got into everything from the stylist behind her iconic court looks (that infamous choker was, in fact, a string from Delvey’s shorts), and whether she’s found a prison-bae. (She has not, though it was “hard to resist.”)
The central character of their conversation was Delvey’s ex-best-friend Rachel DeLoache Williams, former writer and editor at Vanity Fair, who sold Delvey out to the police and then sold her story in the book, My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress. Delvey, whose had plenty of time on her hands, also has plans to release a book, remarking, “If Rachel was mad about the Netflix series, she has not seen anything yet.”
Fox further reacted to Delveys newfound and somewhat spiteful success. “I have so much compassion for my haters,” the Uncut Gems actress said. “Hating me must be the worst thing ever because I always win.”
As for Delvey, who hasn’t had a win in a while, she looks forward to following through on her dream of opening the Delvey Foundation once she’s free, though it “would not be the same thing I was planning in my twenties.” Following her experience in prison, it may incorporate art and prison reform, she says.
Tune into their episode this week for more truths, tea and to confirm that Delvey has, in fact, never been a sugar baby.
Photo via Getty
- Julia Fox Responds to Claims About Copying Kim Kardashian ... ›
- Julia Fox Reportedly Dated Drake Before Kanye West - PAPER ›
- Coolest Person in the Room: Julia Fox - PAPER ›
Say Goodbye to Russian Vodka
Boozehounds, say bye-bye to Russian vodka.
On Friday, President Joe Biden announced the US, European Union and G7 nations were planning to take Russia off their "most favored nation" lists, meaning their countries would no longer have a reciprocal trade agreement.
According to CNN, these agreements encompass things like lower tariffs and border taxes, as well as fewer barriers to trade and high imports. Additionally, the US will now ban the import of flagship Russian products such as vodka, diamonds and caviar, which will lead to Russia losing $1 billion in export revenues. Biden also said the US would suspend the exportation of luxury items to Russia, including spirits, tobacco, clothing, jewelry, cars and antiques.
"Revoking PNTR for Russia is going to make it harder for Russia to do business with the United States and doing it in unison with other nations that make up half of the global economy will be another crushing blow to the Russian economy that's already suffering very badly from our sanctions," Biden said, referring to the ruble's dramatic plunge in value due to these sanctions and international businesses shutting down their Russian operations.
This is just the latest economic sanction against Russia as a result of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which has already resulted in nations across the globe doing everything from denying Russia loans to sanctions on Russian oligarchs and politicians and bans on other goods and resources, like oil and natural gas.
Biden added, "Many issues divide us in Washington, but standing for democracy in Ukraine, pushing Russia's aggression should not be one of those issues. The free world is coming together to confront Putin."
Photo via Getty / Matthew Horwood
- Russia Is Invading Ukraine: Here's What We Know - PAPER ›
- Valentin Yudashkin: Russian Military Uniform Designer Axed from ... ›
- Eurovision Bans Russia from 2022 Competition - PAPER ›
- FIFA Bans Russia from 2022 World Cup - PAPER ›