For its first live IRL show in more than two years, Burberry returned to London inside the Central Hall Westminster where it welcomed numerous stars including Jacob Elordi, Dixie D'Amelio and Adam Driver, who's currently the face of the brand's Hero fragrance.

Models including Ladyfag, a newly platinum blonde Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Lea T walked on top of round tables in the darkness while a live orchestra performed in the background. Other VIPs included Carla Bruni, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Honey Dijon, Jamie Xie, Bright Vachirawit and Eiza Gonzalez.

The show was a celebration of British culture and identity. "It was important for me to explore what it means to belong, how our roots influence our identity and how the power of community and togetherness is what truly brings meaning to the world," said creative director Riccardo Tisci.

"Therefore, I wanted this collection to convey that intensity of feeling and to celebrate not only coming together, but the city in which we come together today; the city in which Burberry grew and established a family," he added. "To me, London is a place of dreams, a capital building on its heritage and unified by its diverse community and an attitude of moving beyond boundaries – of pursuing limitless potential."

See the entire show in the video, below.

Photos via Getty

