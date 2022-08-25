Fresh off recent collaborations with 032c, Junya Watanabe and Vivienne Westwood, Buffalo London has arrived in New York to present its latest project: the Buffalo Studio Art Foundation. Founded in Germany in 1978, Buffalo London has been a fixture of fashion and pop culture for decades, especially across Europe and Asia. The brand’s platform athletic sneakers became synonymous with rave culture in the '90s (and the Spice Girls!) and continue to influence club style today.

The new foundation will feature a different artist every month to reimagine Buffalo London shoes from their unique point of view. Their work will then be auctioned off to the highest bidder with proceeds going to a charity of the artist’s choice. Buffalo Studio Art Foundation says it looks forward to supporting the next generation of American artists dedicated to pushing creative boundaries.

​Raúl De Nieves

This month’s artist, and the foundation's first, is Raúl de Nieves, who's primarily known for his work with sculpture and music. For the debut installment, de Nieves created a one-of-a-kind sculpture made entirely from Buffalo London sneakers. The piece will be up for auction later this month in partnership with select members of the fashion and art industry.

On Wednesday night at the Black Trading showroom in Soho, Buffalo London celebrated the new foundation and launch of their Spring 2023 shoe collection, with nightlife personalities and plenty of champagne. True to the brand's subversive legacy, the latest lineup features bold color options, chain accessories and signature chunky silhouettes.