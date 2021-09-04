BTS has smashed a lot of records throughout their career and probably won’t be stopping anytime soon. It only makes sense to make their status as record-breaking artistsofficial.

The boys will be in the 2022 Guinness Book of World Records, and have also cemented their place in the institution’s Hall of Fame.

BTS has broken a total of 23 Guinness World Records in music and social media. Some of the titles they hold are: most streamed group on Spotify, most followed music group on Instagram, most tickets sold for a livestreamed concert, and most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours ("Butter").

“Despite their young age, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have left a mark in the present cultural landscape, breaking free from the limitations of their home market and of a language, South Korean, that remains widely unknown to the international public,” Eleonora Pilastro wrote for Guinness, announcing the news. “In fact, through their art, the seven artists are raising awareness around Korean culture and language (which earned them the ambitious 5th class of the Order of Cultural Merit, the Flower Crown)."

The 2022 Guinness Book of World Records will hit bookstores this month. Watch the promo video for its release below.