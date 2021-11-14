After a long and hard-fought battle, Britney Spears is finally free. On Friday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny put an end to the pop star's conservatorship. She declared, "The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required."

This announcement comes months after Spears gave her bombshell personal testimony that fueled the #FreeBritney movement more than ever. It's also been 13 years since the conservatorship was first put into place in 2008.

The "Circus" singer, along with her many fans, rejoiced at the news. The singer shared a video of #FreeBritney protesters throwing confetti and celebrating outside of the Los Angeles courthouse where the hearing took place. She wrote on Instagram, "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???? #FreedBritney."

A lot of celebrities also took to social media to share touching messages and show her some love, including Cher, Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton, and more. See below for some of the best celeb reactions.