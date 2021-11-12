Britney Spears' conservatorship is officially over.

On Friday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny put an end to the controversial conservatorship set up by the pop legend's father, Jamie Spears, in 2008.

"Effective today, the conservatorship of the person and the estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated," Penny said, adding that the 13-year-long legal arrangement giving Jamie complete over her personhood and $60 million estate was "no longer required."

Back in September, Penny approved a petition filed by Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, to have Jamie was removed as her conservator. In the interim, Jodi Montgomery became the temporary conservator of Britney's private affairs, while certified public accountant, John Zabel, was assigned to oversee her finances. As part of Penny's latest ruling, they will continue to work on settling the ongoing financial issues related to the case.

The fight to end Britney's conservatorship was reignited after the release of the New York Times-produced documentary, Framing Britney Spears, as well as a bombshell court testimony where the singer talked about the "abusive" nature of the legal arrangement. According to Spears, she was allegedly forced to take certain psychiatric drugs, get an IUD and was unable to control her schedule or how she spent her money.

"After I've told the whole world I'm okay, it's a lie. I'm not happy, I can't sleep, I'm depressed, I cry every day," she said at the time before accusing Jamie of loving the "control he had over me." Currently, Jamie is also still under investigation by the FBI over allegations that he secretly recorded the singer's private conversations and meetings with lawyers.