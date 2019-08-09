Intrepid Daily Mail reporters have achieved a lot over the years, but never have those telephoto lenses been put to such good use as when they captured a recent one percenter megayacht vacation enjoyed by Oprah, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Bradley Cooper.



A fascinating series of grainy shots shows Coop and co hanging out with billionaire businessman Barry Diller (Diane von Furstenberg's husband!), cruising the star-studded Amalfi coast and occasionally disembarking to photograph cacti. It was a joy to read about how "Oscar nominee and total gentleman" Cooper was forced to help Perry board a dinghy while Oprah simply looked on, laughing.

But the real highlight was Jackson Maine's unexpectedly normcore sunscreen application. He just straight up slathered his nose in zinc — an odd move in a post-Into the Gloss world that encourages more subtle methods of daily UV protection.

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

You look at these photos and finally realize: this man would never cheat on his partner with Lady Gaga. He is good and he is kind. He is practical and he is responsible. He is, somehow, my real dad. And I would die for him. Five products to get the look, below.

With SENTÉ's Invisible Shield Full Physical Sunscreen, you can channel Cooper's undeniable on-the-nose charm in two spectacular ways. Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation, the indie brand has formulated the product in both tinted SPF 52 and Untinted SPF 49 formats that glide on smoothly and also offer "blue light protection" against the evil UV rays.

The SENTÉ Invisible Shield Full Physical Sunscreen Tinted SPF 52 and Untinted SPF 49 are each priced at $49 and available to shop here.

The ultimate sun protection lotion with added zinc to really bring out your sunscreen application technique à la Cooper. Supergoop's latest Zincscreen 100 percent mineral lotion not only comes with SPF 40 for daily protection, but also features a "blendable, skin brightening pink tint" that works with both sensitive and acne-prone skin. Created with ingredients such as winter cherry, coconut fruit and blueberry extract, let's just say it accomplishes the purpose with zero fuss. Bradley Cooper would approve.



The Supergoop Zincscreen 100 percent mineral lotion retails at $42 and available to shop here.

La Roche-Posay is sort of an OG in the sunscreen game, so it would just be unfair to leave it off the list. Plus the hype around the beloved French brand isn't really undeserved as it comes highly recommended by dermatologists and experts across the board. Over the years, La Roche-Posay has also expanded its offerings into a range different sunscreens for multiple skin types. Our pick? The new Anthelios 50 Mineral Sunscreen Gentle Lotion with SPF 50. The 100 percent mineral formulation is non-greasy, and comes with a soft finish that both hydrates and protects the skin while the added "senna alata" and vitamin E "help neutralize free radicals."



La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Sunscreen Gentle Lotion Spf 50 with Cell-Ox Shield is priced at $29.99 and available to shop here.

If you're in the market for both superior sun protection and being on-trend, Zelens Skincare maybe a good place to start. The fairly new entrant to the American skincare market, it is designed by Dr. Marko Lens, who for years has been a go-to among celebrities and influencers. While his range includes a variety of skincare and even makeup products, his expertise lies in sun protection and anti-aging solutions. It's why the Zelens Daily Defence sunscreen is a consistent favorite among his devoted clients. With a clinically tested formula, the "velvet touch" sunscreen is created using a special technique called the "novel micro encapsulation technology" for extended time under the sun and on the yacht.



The Zelens Skincare Daily Defence Sunscreen retails for $95 and is available for purchase here.

Feeling inspired but just not ready to embrace Bradley's all out big dad energy? We know the feeling. We recommend the Malin + Goetz SPF 30 Moisturizer, which is residue free and offers a less blatant application. Despite its quick absorption and lightweight formulation, the cult product promises full broad-spectrum sun protection for all skin types. Plus the combination of soothing botanical allantoin and willow herb extracts calms redness and irritation!



The Malin + Goetz SPF 30 Moisturizer retails for $40 and is available to shop here.