Thanks to Ms. Rona, we're all trapped at home with nothing to do. Even Netflix is getting boring! But never fear. While they're technically out of work, our favorite entertainers are still out here bravely making virtual content in a scary new world. Going to the club or the theater is out of the question right now (self isolate! Ariana Grande says so) but here's PAPER's ongoing guide to the latest livestreams — featuring comedians, actors, musicians and more.

Who? Broadcast from New York, Body Hack is the international Zoom night for trans and nonbinary partygoers. For their upcoming function, organizers Christian Cisneros, Oscar Diaz and Río Sofia have put together a South American edition featuring a stacked line-up of artists from Ecuador, Peru, and NYC — including PAPER faves like Quay Dash , Ah Mer Ah Su , and Battyjack , as well as Yanna and Fr34ky Pr1nc3ss.

When? It's another day-long affair this Saturday, May 30 that starts at 2 pm EST. This one wraps up at 11 pm though, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the Zoom link on May 29 via the @_bodyhack_ Instagram account.

Why Watch? Last time, Body Hack was able to raise over $11,000 for three trans/sex work organizations in NYC, CDMX, and New Orleans. This time around, they're raising money for three, new organizations including Peru's No Tengo Miedo, Ecuador's La Casa de las Muñecas, and NYC's Colectivo TRANSgrediendo. But don't just take our word for it — let the leaders from all of the organizations tell you why it's more important than ever to support trans/sex workers amid the global pandemic, below.

Prima K., No Tengo Miedo

"If life was difficult before, today everything has been reconfigured and it is evident that to survive the pandemic you have to have power. What kind of power do trans and non-binary people have in countries like Peru, where only white people have passed down privileges from generation to generation through convenient marriages? Although what's to come is unclear, the future has never been a peaceful promise for us. We only know that we have to stay together."

Liaam Winslet, Acting Executive Director of Colectivo Intercultural TRANSgrediendo

"COVID19 has exacerbated the violence, inequality, poverty and precarity that many in our community (Latinxs, immigrants, sex workers) are currently experiencing.

NYC is currently one of the hardest hit by this global pandemic and it is clear how the trans and sex work communities have historically been and continue being marginalized and forgotten during this heath crisis. Despite this, our community's support for each other shines in its absence.

Our collective, TRANSgrediendo, has organized, articulated, and led itself during COVID19. We're currently providing mutual aid to over 215 trans folks, sex workers, immigrants, and people living with HIV who don't have access to necessary resources in order to sustain themselves in confinement, a situation which intensifies depression and anxiety within our community.

We are currently phoning and videoconferencing with community members in need. We're able to support our community thanks to donations from individuals and organizations, but these funds dry up. Our community is hungry and needs us. We know from experience what it feels like to not have food at home.

If the community and organizations want to do something for us and with us, now is the time to support the grassroots initiatives led by our own community. The Sex Work 101 Project is one of those created for us and by us, for trans folks, sex workers, immigrants, and with the purpose of encouraging resilience during these hard times."

Mireyka Casquete, Coordinator of La Casa de las Muñecas

"[La Casa de las Muñecas] started a few weeks after the health emergency. Our help is directed towards trans people, with an emphasis on sex workers. [Our work] is vital during this state of emergency because sex work is the only [financial] solvency for a majority of trans girls, and in this context they're unable to work; therefore, have no income. [We], in conjunction with other organizations, have been managing the [material] support for our people in this vulnerable state due to Covid-19. We use our own resources along with donations in order to be able to provide community lunches and put homeless trans women up in a hotel in Guayaquil. [We also] supply our colleagues with food and personal hygiene products."