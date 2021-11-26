In what has the potential to be the collab that the world didn't know it needed, Bobby Shmurda wants to make a strip club anthem with Adele.

Presumably in the midst of tryptophan-induced food comas and his millionth play-through of 30, the Brooklyn rapper took to Twitter to put out his proposal for what his ideal collaboration with the British singer would look like.

While perhaps better known for her heart-wrenching balladry best enjoyed over a glass of chardonnay and a good cry, Shmurda sees the potential in Adele for making a sultry club banger perfect for making it rain and taking it all off.

To be fair, Shmurda does have a point. There certainly isn't a lack of remixes floating out there to serve as a proof of concept, so a stripper anthem isn't necessarily outside of the realm of plausibility — but Adele may take a little convincing.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Adele revealed that she had played her most recent album, 30, for Drake over a year ago adding that "it's always about how it makes me feel, quality control is my forté, and I can write a song about my own experiences and my own life. People certainly aren't waiting for a club banger from me."

Hopefully, for Shmurda's — and our — sake, she seriously reconsiders.