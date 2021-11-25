Lisa from BLACKPINK has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a report from the New York Times, YG Entertainment revealed in a statement that the K-pop star was officially diagnosed on Wednesday. Further details have yet to be released, though the agency and production company did say that the other three members — Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé — haven't been "classified as close contacts yet," though they are currently awaiting their PCR test results.

"We took strong preemptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities," the statement said. "We will continue to not hold back on providing full support with the health of our artists and related staff members as the top priority."

Following the news, thousands of fans flocked to Lisa's Instagram to wish her well, with many writing that they hope she gets better soon, reassuring her that it was "gonna be okay" and urging her to "take care" of herself.

Granted, Lisa is far from the only celebrity who's tested positive for the coronavirus as everyone from Hilary Duff to Khloé Kardashian to Ed Sheeran have previously been diagnosed with COVID-19. Even so, here's to a speedy recovery.

Read a translation of YG's full statement via Soompi.