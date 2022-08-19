Early pandemic companion Black Mirror is gearing up for its sixth season, and there’s a few new cast additions that sweeten the deal. The interactive dystopian technology show that gave Miley Cyrus pink hair is back for the first time since we ourselves have been made into Zoom-bots and GrubHub demons that never want to leave our houses.

The new cast is only getting more stellar with each announcement. Over the course of the past few weeks, Netflix has slowly unveiled the lineup for the upcoming season, which includes Zazie Beetz, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez and even Rory Culkin to appear in one of the stand-alone episodes.

But just when it looked like Netflix had filled their star-studded Twilight zone to the brim, the show welcomed Salma Hayek Pinault and Annie Murphy to the roster.

Hayek Pinault is coming to the project after wrapping Angelina Jolie’s Without Blood in Italy and producing a show about former first lady of Argentina, Eva Perón, with Hulu under her banner company Ventanarosa Productions. She’s also set to hustle opposite Channing Tatum in the final installment of the stripper saga Magic Mike.

Murphy meanwhile, is entering the dystopian world of Charlie Brooker from a much more earthly side of Netflix productions that include Russian Doll, Schitt’s Creek as well as AMC’s Kevin Can F... Himself.

In the three years since we last saw a new Black Mirror episode, creator Charlie Brooker and his partner Annabel Jones left their previous production house, House of Tomorrow, to start their own company Brooker & Bones, backed by nearly $100 million dollars invested by Netflix.

Since first launching Black Mirror into the public eye on the UK broadcasting Channel 4, where they showed two seasons before being picked up by the streaming giant, the show has won 23 awards including nine Emmy’s for their use of interactive media and for bringing the '60s hit show, The Twilight Zone, into the 21st century.