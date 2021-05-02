Billie Eilish surprised fans last month with her viral hair transformation, going sort of back to her roots and donning light blonde hair. On Saturday, she broke the internet again.

The singer revealed photos for her June 2021 British Vogue cover story. And they show a different side of her style — softer, more feminine and embracing her curves. The series of pictures show her in custom corsets, lingerie, latex gloves, thigh-high boots and sheer catsuits. The artist thanked the magazine's team for "respecting my vision and making this come to life."

Apparently, the concept for the shoot was something that Eilish came up with. She wanted a transformation. And while she knew that some people would criticize her for it, she told British Vogue, "It's all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, fuck it – if you feel like you look good, you look good."

The young star has been seen as a sort of juxtaposition to other women in pop music because of the way she tends to dress. She gravitates towards oversized, gender-neutral street style. But this kind of perspective hurt Eilish. "Because of the way that I feel that the world sees me, I haven't felt really desired," she told the magazine.

Of course, this kind of thinking also hurts the other artists being compared to her. Those who chose to put Eilish's more covered-up style wind up slut-shaming other musicians. And recounting the sexist "classic hot girl" TV trope, the singer said she didn't care for the "You can't make a wife out of a hoe" mentality.

"Suddenly you're a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you're easy and you're a slut and you're a whore. If I am, then I'm proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and fuck it, y'know?" She added, "Let's turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you."

Read Billie Eilish's full British Vogue interview here.