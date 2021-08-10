Some people aren't fans of Billie Eilish's new aesthetic.

Once upon a time, the star was known for her chunky acrylics, baggy clothes and. However, in the wake of her new Happier Than Ever era, Eilish has made some notable changes to her look, including trading in her slime-green roots for a bleach blonde bombshell coif and more form-fitting outfits. But of course, the internet felt compelled to offer up some unsolicited commentary about the style switch-up, and not all of it was good.

On Monday, Eilish did a fan Q&A about her new album via her Instagram Story, prompting one person to rudely write "no more plain boring outfits."

"were [sic] so fucking tired," the commenter continued before asking, "what happened to you?"

Shortly afterwards, Eilish responded by posting a photo of herself in an especially baggy outfit and captioned it, "what you want to see this again?" And in a defiant move, she also went on to post another pic of herself in heels and a bustier since she can, you know, dress herself.

Granted, Eilish previously responded to other critics of her new look by explaining to British Vogue that, "My thing is that I can do whatever I want."

"Suddenly you're a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you're easy and you're a slut and you're a whore," she said. "If I am, then I'm proud. Let's turn it around and be empowered in that."



Eilish added, "Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you."

See screenshots of her response via BuzzFeed, here.