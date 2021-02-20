Proud Houston, Texas native Beyoncé is helping out her fellow Texans that were hit hard by the recent storm.

In the past week, millions of Texans were out of heat and electricity and were left cold as unprecedented freezing temperatures and icy weather hit the area because of winter storm Uri. And while now power's been restored to home's, there's an ongoing water crisis, with no clean water for people to use or drink because of busted water pipes.

Now, Beyoncé's stepping in with her foundation BeyGOOD, teaming up with Adidas and Houston disaster relief organization Bread of Life. They're going to be giving as much as $1,000 for those in need during these difficult times.

Texas residents, as well as other states affected by the recent winter storm, can apply for assistance at the Bread of Life website here. The organization is also accepting donations.

You can read more about how you can help Texas residents here.