At Sunday's virtual SAG Awards, Leslie Odom Jr. provided one of the standouts looks of the night: a green and fuschia-print double-breasted suit with matching turtleneck from Berluti.

As it turns out, the ombré look was actually a sneak peek of the brand's Winter 2021 collection unveiled today. As Odom Jr's outfit hinted, the collection is packed with iridescent hues and a rainbow of colors in gradient effects. There's also mohair sweaters, bell-shaped bucket hats, plenty of color-blocking (teal, orange, fuchsia) and sporty plaid outerwear.

For this outing, creative director Kris Van Assche teamed up with Berlin-based Russian painter Lev Khesin, whose abstract artworks are made using techniques of multiple layers of silicone. It's the designer's second time collaborating with an artist following last season's collection with ceramicist Brian Rochefort. (Van Assche has previously said that his first few collections for Berluti were about finding the groove between his personal style in the DNA of the brand.)

In many ways, the gradient palettes of Khesin's work resemble the signature patina techniques Berluti uses on their shoes and leather goods. The effects also found their way to suiting, knits and outerwear, where the leather jackets are dyed and faded by hand. Check out the full collection, below, in a video done in collaboration with Woodkid and director Antoine Asseraf,.